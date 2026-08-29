Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Finals: All you need to know, Schedule, Teams and Live streaming details, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajat Patidar and more

Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-finals begin on August 30 in Bengaluru. Check schedule, venues, timings and live streaming details.

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Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-finals set for two exciting contests in Bengaluru. (Photo: X)

The Duleep Trophy 2026 has reached its semi-final stage, with the final four teams now confirmed. The semi-finals will be played in Bengaluru from August 30 to September 2, with two exciting contests lined up for a place in the final.

Defending champions Central Zone will take on East Zone in the first semifinal. In the other last-four clash, last year’s runners-up South Zone will face North Zone.

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Central Zone and South Zone received direct entry into the semi-finals, while East Zone and North Zone booked their places after winning their respective quarter-finals.

East Zone registered a dominant innings-and-210-run victory over North East Zone, while North Zone defeated a strong West Zone side by 52 runs.

Rajat Patidar will lead Central Zone for the second consecutive year as the defending champions look to retain the Duleep Trophy. The team has retained most of the players who helped them win the title last season.

Patidar is in excellent form after impressive performances in the IPL and MP T20 League. His deputy will be Rinku Singh, who brings in experience to the middle order.

The bowling attack also looks well balanced, with Saransh Jain and Harsh Dubey forming a strong spin combination. Yash Thakur and Zeeshan Ansari provide further bowling options.

The East Zone will head into the semifinals with plenty of confidence after their commanding quarterfinal victory.

Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be one of the players to watch. Sudip Gharami and Shahbaz Ahmed also played key roles in the quarterfinal, scoring big hundreds as the East Zone dominated the North East Zone.

Ishan Kishan will captain the East Zone side as they look to continue their impressive run and secure a place in the final.

South Zone’s Tilak Varma will lead South Zone in this edition of the Duleep Trophy. Their batting line-up features experienced names such as Ricky Bhui, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Karun Nair.

South Zone will be hungry to do better this time around and lift the trophy after finishing runners-up last season.

North Zone secured their semi-final spot after a hard-fought 52-run victory over West Zone in the quarter-final.

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq played an important role in their victory and will once again be a key player in the semi-final.

Kanhaiya Wadhawan will captain North Zone, with Ayush Badoni serving as his deputy. They will now face a strong South Zone side with a place in the final at stake.

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Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final Schedule and Venues

Both semi-finals will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Central Zone vs East Zone – Ground 1

South Zone vs North Zone – Ground 2

Both matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST and will be played from August 30 to September 2.

Where to Watch Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Finals

Fans can watch both Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-finals live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The matches will also be available on television on Star Sports Khel.

With four strong zonal teams remaining in the competition, the stage is set for two competitive semi-finals as Central Zone, East Zone, South Zone, and North Zone battle for a place in the Duleep Trophy final.