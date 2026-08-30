Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes over East Zone captaincy from Ishan Kishan during semi-final against Central Zone

The 15-year-old was originally named vice-captain of the East Zone side, with Ishan Kishan leading the team

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against Central Zone at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru. (Credits: X)

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has officially been handed his first-ever leadership role in senior cricket after he was chosen as the stand-in captain for East Zone during their Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against Central Zone. Sooryavanshi made his much-anticipated India debut back in July and just a month later, he is getting the chance to lead a set of cricketers who are much senior than them.

The path opened after captain Ishan Kishan left the BCCI CoE field due to injury. Kishan was forced to leave the field after suffering an injury to his right wrist during the match. Sooryavanshi then took over the captaincy in the 19th over of Central Zone’s innings.

The 15-year-old was originally named vice-captain of the East Zone side, with Ishan Kishan leading the team. The Jharkhand cricketer got hit on his right wrist behind the stumps and was forced to head into the dressing room for immediate treatment. Kishan’s right hand was fully strapped.

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Meanwhile, East Zone booked their place in the Duleep Trophy semi-final with a commanding innings-and-210-run win over North East Zone in the quarter-final. They put up 467 in their first innings, with Shahbaz Ahmed scoring 167 and Sudip Kumar Gharami making 146.

North East Zone were then bowled out for just 111 and were forced to follow on. They were dismissed for 146 in their second innings, giving East Zone a big win inside three days. Anukul Roy took five wickets in the match, while Shahbaz was named Player of the Match. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also contributed with two wickets.

In the semi-final, East Zone won the toss and decided to bowl first earlier today and at the time of writing, Central Zone were 93/3 by session two.

Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final: Playing XIs

East Zone XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kumar Kushagra, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Ishan Kishan(WK/C), Virat Singh, Md Kounain Quraishi, Anukul Roy, Abhijit K Sarkar, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar