Duleep Trophy: CSK Star Tushar Deshpande Replaces Injured Chetan Sakariya In West Zone Squad

Tushar Deshpande was highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 with 21 scalps.

Tushar Deshpande credits his success to MS Dhoni. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande will be replacing Chetan Sakariya in the West Zone squad in the ongoing Duleep Trophy after the left-arm seamer was ruled out due to an injury. West Zone will face Central Zone at Alur Cricket Stadium in Benguluru on July 5.

The right-arm pacer had an excellent IPL 2023 season under MS DHoni at CSK and ended up being the highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps for his team. Notably, he was also the first Impact Sub being used in the Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai pacer initilally had a poor start in IPL 2023. However under Dhoni’s guidance, things started to change as the tournament progressed and he became a completely different bowler.

“Once I didn’t bowl well, he said not to worry. Don’t get bog down and just follow the process. Once during presentation he had said that the new impact rule, 200 plus score is the new normal. His mind is clear when he speaks.

“He gave the surety which is what (young) players want,” Deshpande told the Indian Express. “His (MS Dhoni) plans are very clear ke yeh yeh karna hai and then one has to execute. He will give freedom as well and when needed he will put a word.

“He told me that I have everything to play at the top, just be calm, take a deep breath. Keeping mind- shaant is the key (keep the mind calm), added Deshpande, who has so far taken 80 wickets in 29 first-class matches.

