Duleep Trophy Final 2026 shifted From Bengaluru CoE To Chennai with fans likely to be allowed At Chepauk

The 2026-27 Duleep Trophy will begin on August 23, with the first two rounds being played at the CoE in Bengaluru

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Central Zone players pose with the winners' trophy during the presentation ceremony after their team's win in the Duleep Trophy against South Zone in Bengaluru on Monday, September 15, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

The Duleep Trophy final has been shifted from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, allowing fans to attend the match. The decision comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India looked for a venue where spectators could watch the domestic tournament’s biggest match.

The 2026-27 Duleep Trophy will begin on August 23, with the first two rounds being played at the CoE in Bengaluru.

However, those matches will be held without spectators. The final, scheduled from September 6 to 10, will now be played at Chepauk in Chennai. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the move and said the decision was taken so fans could watch the best domestic players in action.

The issue of spectators at the CoE had already been raised before the tournament. The facility has restrictions that do not allow the BCCI to have a public crowd on the campus.

Saikia had earlier said that the restriction was linked to government rules and that the board could not go against them.

The BCCI had therefore considered moving the final to a regular cricket stadium. The idea was to give fans an opportunity to watch the title clash in person while keeping the earlier rounds at the CoE. That plan has now been confirmed with Chennai chosen as the venue.

The move also gives the final a more familiar setting. The MA Chidambaram Stadium is one of India’s most well-known cricket grounds and has hosted several major domestic and international matches. A crowd at the venue is expected to give the Duleep Trophy final a different atmosphere compared to a closed-door game at the CoE.

The BCCI has also taken steps to improve the television coverage of domestic cricket this season.

With spectators unable to attend the first two rounds in Bengaluru, live broadcasts will provide fans with another way to follow the competition.

The Duleep Trophy remains an important tournament for players looking to push their case for higher honours. Several India players have used the competition to make their mark before earning international opportunities.

The 2026-27 edition will start with the North, South, East, West, Central and North East zones competing for the title. The first two rounds will be held in Bengaluru before the tournament moves to Chennai for the final.

With the final now open to spectators, the BCCI has found a way to keep the CoE as the main venue while also ensuring that fans get to watch the most important game of the competition from the stands.