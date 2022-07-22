Mumbai, July 21: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reintroduce the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup in the domestic calendar this year. The decision to re-introduce both the tournaments was taken at the Board’s Apex Council meeting held here on Thursday.Also Read - Byju's Owes Rs. 86.21 Crore to BCCI; Paytm Wants to Assign India Home Cricket Title Rights to Mastercard

Duleep Trophy, which was last held three years ago in 2019, will return in the format of the zonal system. It will be held from September 8 and run till 25 and a total of five knockout games will feature in the matches to be played among five zones of the BCCI.

On the other hand, Irani Cup, the traditional five-day one-off match held between the Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India, which was not played for the last two years due to the pandemic, will be held from October 1 to 5, with the venue yet to be decided.

As the defending Ranji champions, Madhya Pradesh will be one of the teams competing in the match, a Cricbuzz report said.

Among other key decisions taken at the meeting was finalisation of the fixtures for the 2022-23 season with main focus on the Ranji Trophy, which will start on December 13.

The league stage of the premier domestic competition will run till January 28 and the knockouts will be from February 1 to 28. The BCCI has kept three options for the first-class tournament and it will be spread over a period of over four months, 126 days to be precise.

The other domestic tournaments to be conducted this year are Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) – from October 11 to November 22, Vijay Hazare Trophy (One Day) – from November 12 to December 2, Men’s U25 One Day competition – from November 20 to December 10, Col CK Nayudu Trophy (multi-day) – from January 1 to March 23, Vinoo Mankad Trophy (one-day) – from October 7 to 23, Cooch Behar Trophy (multi-day) – from November 5 to January 3 and Vijay Merchant Trophy U16 (multi-day) – from December 1 to January 20.

Meanwhile, the senior women’s T20 Trophy will be from October 11 to November 5, senior women’s Inter Zonal T20 – from November 8 to 15, senior women T20 Challenger Trophy – from November 20 to 26, senior women’s One-Day Trophy – from January 18 to February 7, senior women’s Inter Zonal One-Day – from February 12 to 21, women’s U23 T20 Trophy – from February 3 to 23, women’s U23 One-Day Trophy – from February 26 to March 18, women’s U19 T20 Trophy – from October 1 to 17, women’s U19 T20 Challenger Trophy – from November 1 to 7, women’s U19 One-Day Trophy – from December 7 to 23 and women’s U-16 One-Day Trophy – from December 26 to January 3.

(With Inputs From IANS)