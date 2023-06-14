Home

Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan Opts Out Of East Zone Team Ahead Of West Indies Test Series

Ishan Kishan had told selectors that he is not interested in playing Duleep Trophy. Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading East Zone in the tournament.

Ishan Kishan didn't make the playing XI for WTC Final 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan seemed to be reluctant about a possible Test career after the wicketkeeper-batter opted out of the East Zone team for the Duleep Trophy tournament with a series in the West Indies within a month’s time.

India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the side while former India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem will be his deputy.

But the East Zone selectors were baffled when they came to know that Kishan didn’t want to play the first-class tournament which is being held right before the two-Test series in the Caribbean starting July 12.

“Since he was in India squad for WTC final and KS Bharat, the man who kept wickets is playing for South Zone, we asked Zonal selection committee convenor Debasish Chakraborty to tell us if we could select Kishan,” an East Zone selection committee member told PTI.

“As he is a senior India regular in white ball, he would have got the captaincy. Chakraborty got in touch with Ishan over phone and came back and told us that he is not interested in playing Duleep Trophy. We were not told if he has an injury or not. Just that he doesn’t want to play,” the selector said.

It was learnt that once Kishan conveyed his decision, Tripura selector Jayanta Dey wanted Wriddhiman Saha and he was also contacted. “To be fair to Wriddhiman, he said that Duleep Trophy is for India hopefuls. If I am never going to play for India, then doesn’t make sense in preventing a youngster from making a case.

“Hence we selected Abhishek Porel, who was the third choice,” he added. There was a minor controversy as Niraj Singh, the representative from Bihar, who attended selection committee meeting, was an administrator and not a former cricketer.

Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, Anustup Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, Avishek Porel (wk), K Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel.

