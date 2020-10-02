Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dumka Daredevils vs Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020 FINAL – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's DUM vs BOK T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In the high-voltage final of Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2020, Dumka Daredevils will square off against Bokaro Blasters at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Friday – October 2. The Jharkhand T20 League DUM vs BOK match will begin at 1.15 PM IST. The Daredevils squared off against the Dynamos in their semifinal and put on quite a show with the ball. After scoring a modest total of 138 on the baord, Dumka bowlers combined well to restrict the Dynamos to just 108. On the other hand, Bokaro Blasters were matched up against an equally strong Ranchi Raiders. The Blasters put up a decent total of 130 and once again, they bowled out their opponents for just 87 to storm into the final of the T20 competition. Here is the Jharkhand T20 League Final Dream11 Guru Tips and DUM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, DUM vs BOK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DUM vs BOK Probable XIs Jharkhand T20 League.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League final match toss between Dumka Daredevils vs Bokaro Blasters will take place at 11.45 AM (IST) – October 2.

Time: 1.15 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DUM vs BOK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bhanu Anand

Batsmen: Aayush Bharadwaj, I Ahmed Khan, Kumar Deobrat, Arnav Sinha

All-rounders: Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav II

Bowlers: Ashish Kumar Jr (C), Supriyo Chakraborty (VC), Pratik Ranjan, Sonu Kumar Singh

DUM vs BOK Probable Playing XIs

Dumka Daredevils: Arnav Sinha (C), Bhanu Anand (WK), Alok Sharma, Aayush Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar Sr, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Amit Kumar, IA Khani.

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vikash Vishal, Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bharadwaj, Yuvraj Kumar, Kumar Deobrat (C), Rajandeep Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pratik Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Ranjan.

DUM vs BOK SQUADS

Dumka Daredevils (DUM): Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

