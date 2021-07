Dream11 Team Prediction

DUM vs DHA, Fantasy Tips Jharkhand T20 Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs – Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Team News For Today’s T20 Match at JSCA 1 PM IST July 17 Sat:Also Read - ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Romania Match 3 & 4: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing XIs For ACCB vs Baneasa, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM IST, July 12

Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DUM vs DHA, Jharkhand T20 2021, Dumka Daredevils Dream11 Team Player List, Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction and Tips – DUM vs DHA Jharkhand T20 2021, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos Jharkhand T20 2021 Also Read - WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips , Playing 11s For Today's ODI at 7 PM IST July 12 Monday

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – July 17. Also Read - ITA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Italy vs England, Wembley Stadium, London at 12:30 AM IST, July 12

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DUM vs DHA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nazim Siddiqui

Batsmen – Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Yuvraj Kumar

All-rounders – Mohit Kumar, Sahil Raj (VC), Abhishek Yadav (C)

Bowlers – Vivek Anand, Sonu Kr-Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav

Probable Playing XIs

Dumka Daredevils: Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Saurabh Shekhar, Ronit Singh, Shivam Rai, Mohit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh, Nishikant Kumar, Ajay-Sonu-T, Akshat Jain

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Abhishek Yadav, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar

Squads

Dumka Daredevils: Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Saurabh Shekhar, Ronit Singh, Shivam Rai, Mohit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh, Nishikant Kumar, Ajay-Sonu-T, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Anup Gupta, Nishikant Kumar

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Abhishek Yadav, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Anirban Chatterjee, Vijay Jena

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUM Dream11 Team/ DHA Dream11 Team/ Dumka Daredevils Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Jharkhand T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.