Here is the Jharkhand T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DUM vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, DUM vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DUM vs RAN Playing 11s Jharkhand T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dumka Daredevils vs Ranchi Raiders, Fantasy Playing Tips – BYJU’s Jharkhand T20.

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between Dumka Daredevils vs Ranchi Raiders will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – June 16, 1 PM IST



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

DUM vs RAN My Dream 11 Team

Arvind Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Ankit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Nityanand Kashyap, Harsh Rana(vc), Sachin Yadav, Ayush Kumar(c), Manishi, Sharandeep Singh, Sonu Tripathi

DUM vs RAN Probable Playing XI

Dumka Daredevils: Vinayak Vikram, Aayush Bharadwaj, Atul Surwar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Subham Singh, Avinash Kumar, Manishi, Sharandeep Singh, Umar Mallick

Ranchi Raiders: Mohammed Quraishi, Arvind Kumar, Ankit Kumar, D Raj, Harsh Rana, Arnav Sinha, Sachin Yadav, Ayush Kumar, A Singh, Sankat Mochan, Vikash Yadav

