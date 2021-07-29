DUM vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20

Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's DUM vs SIN at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another high-voltage clash of BYJU's Jharkhand T20 tournament, Dumka Daredevils will take on Singhbhum Strikers in Match 26 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – July 29 on Thursday. The Jharkhand T20 DUM vs SIN match will begin at 1 PM IST. Dumka Daredevils have won only two of their eight matches. They are ranked at sixth place in the points table. On the other hand, Singhbhum Strikers are placed at the fifth position and managed to win only three out of their eight matches so far.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – July 29.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DUM vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Sumit- Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Batsmen – Ankit Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Harshit Namdev

All-rounders – Mohit Kumar (VC), Bal Krishna (C), Ayush Kumar

Bowlers – Vivek Anand, Aaryamaan Lala, Sonu Kr-Singh

DUM vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Dumka Daredevils: Sonu Singh (C), Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Junaid Ashraf, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Gupta.

Singhbhum Strikers: Bal Krishna (C), Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh (wk), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick, Wilfred Beng.

DUM vs SIN SQUADS

Dumka Daredevils (DUM): Sonu Singh (C) Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand(wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Junaid Ashraf, Saurabh Shekhar, Ajay Sonu T, Ram Roshan Saran, Amit Gupta, Akash Kumar, Anurag Sanjay, Ronit Singh.

Singhbhum Strikers (SIN): Bal Krishna (C), Sumit Kumar (wk), Wilfred Beng, Ankit Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Pratik Bhakat, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Akshat Jain, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick,

Amardeep Singh, Ajay Yadav, Gaurav Kumar.

