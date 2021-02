DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021

Dumka Daises Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DUM-W vs BOK-W at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In the match of the ongoing T20 tournament, Bokaro Blossoms will be taking the field against Dumka Daises on February 14, Sunday. Dumka Daises Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DUM-W vs BOK-W, Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021, Dumka Daises Dream11 Team Player List, Bokaro Blossoms Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Dumka Daises Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women T20, Online Cricket Tips DUM-W vs BOK-W T20, Online Cricket Tips Dumka Daises Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips – Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021 toss between Dumka Daises and Bokaro Blossoms will take place at 1.30 PM IST – February 14, Sunday.

Time: 2 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DUM-W vs BOK-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers –Riya Raj, Jaya Kumari

Batswomen –Komal Kumari, Priya Kumari, Kumari Sabita (VC)

All-Rounders – Ruma Kumari Mahato, Indrani Roy (c), Isha Keshri

Bowlers – Ashwani Kumari, Anita Tigga, Anjali Das

DUM-W vs BOK-W Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blossoms: Arti Kumari, Komal Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Meera Mahto, Ishaa Gupta, Katyayani Madeti, Riya Raj, Ashwani Kumari, Ragini Kumari

Dumka Daises: Kumari Sabita, Pratiksha Gautam, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sabita Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari

DUM-W vs BOK-W Squads

Bokaro Blossoms: Arti Kumari, Komal Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Meera Mahto, Ishaa Gupta, Katyayani Madeti, Riya Raj, Ashwani Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Ritu Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj

Dumka Daises: Kumari Sabita, Pratiksha Gautam, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sabita Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Shampi Kumari

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUM-W Dream11 Team/ BOK-W Dream11 Team/ Dumka Daises Dream11 Player List/ Bokaro Blossoms Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.