DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Predictions

Dumka Daisies vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women's T20 Match 8 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's DUM-W vs JAM-W at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: Jasmines are at the bottom of the pile after suffering defeats in their first two matches of the tournament. They take on Daisies today in what will be the eighth match of the event. Daisies have have also played two matches and it's been a mixed start for them as they have tasted victory once while ending up on the losing side the other occasion.

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women's T20 toss between Dumka Daisies and Jamshedpur Jasmines will take place at 1:30 PM IST – February 17.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DUM-W vs JAM-W My Dream11 Team

Rashmi Gudiya (captain), Mamta Paswan (vice-captain), Sunita Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Sandhya Kumari, Rani Kumari Mahato, Anjali Das, Shampi Kumari, Pavika Rathore

DUM-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing XIs

DUM-W: Priyanka Sawaiyan, Devyani Prasad, Pinky Tirkey, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anushka Parmar

JAM-W: Rashmi Gudiya, Shreyanshi, Pavika Rathore, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Reena Khalkho, Priti Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Priti Tiwary, Pushpa Mahato

DUM-W vs JAM-W Full Squads

Dumka Daisies: Mamta Paswan, Pratiksha Gautam, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anushka Parmar, Priya Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Muskan Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Devyani Prasad

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Priti Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Reena Khallkho, Priyanka Kumari, Priti Tiwary, Ragini Yadav, Manisha Tigga, Niharika, Rashmi Gudiya, Garima Singh, Sandhya Kumari, Shreyanshi, Sunita Kumari, Pushpa Mahato

