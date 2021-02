Dream11 Team Prediction

DUM-W vs JAM-W Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 Match 18: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dumka Daisies vs Jamshedpur Jasmines at JSCA, Ranchi at 02.00 PM IST February 23, Tuesday:

Dumka Daisies vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 toss between Dumka Daisies vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women will take place at 01.30 PM IST – February 23, Tuesday.

Time: 02.00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DUM-W vs JAM-W My Dream11 Team

Rashmi Gudiya, Sunita Kumari, Kumari Sabita, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Niharika Prasad, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Devyani Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Priyanka Kumari, Shampi Kumari

Captain: Mamta Paswan Vice-captain: Rashmi Gudiya

Likely 11

Dumka Daisies Women: Kumari Sabita, Priyanka Sawaiyan (c), Pinky Tirkey (wk), Ruma Kumari Mahato, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anuskha Parmar

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women: Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Pooja Banra, Sunita Kumari, Garima Singh, Niharika Prasad (c), Priti Kumari, Reena Khalkho, Shreyanshi, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore

SQUADS

Dumka Daisies Women: Priyanka Sawaiyan (c), Kumari Sabita, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Devyani Prasad, Pinky Tirkey, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Shampi Kumari, Anushka Parmar, Priya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari, Sabita Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women: Niharika Prasad (c), Rashmi Gudiya, Sandhya Kumari, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Reena Khalkho, Priti Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, PritiTiwary, Pavika Rathore, Shreyanshi, Ragini Yadav, Manisha Tigga, Pushpa Mahato

