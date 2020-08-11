Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Tannadice Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: O Marciano

Defenders: J Robson, L Bolton, M Reynolds

Midfielders: P Pawlett, L Smith, D Horgan, S Mallan

Forwards: M Boyle, K Nisbet, L Chalmers

SQUADS

Dundee United (DUN): Jack Newman, Deniz Mehmet, Benjamin Siegrist, Ryan Edwards, Lewis Neilson, Liam Smith, Luke Bolton, Jamie Robson, Kieran Freeman, Adrian Sporle, Mark Connolly, Mark Reynolds, Declan Glass, Chris Mochrie, Peter Pawlett, Calum Butcher, Paul McMullan, Dillon Powers, Ian Harkes, Adam King, Louis Appere, Cammy Smith, Lawrence Shankland, Nicky Clark, Logan Chalmers

Hibernian (HIB): Maciej Dabrowski, Ofir Marciano, Adam Jackson, Darren McGregor, David Gray, Josh Doig, Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn, Ryan Porteous, Sean Mackie, Tom James, Alex Gogic, Daryl Horgan, Drey Wright, Fraser Murray, Joe Newell, Melker Hallberg, Scott Allan, Stevie Mallan, Christian Doidge, Jamie Gullan, Kevin Nisbet, Martin Boyle

