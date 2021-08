DUR vs LAN Dream11 Team Predictions English One Day Cup

Durham vs Lancashire Dream11 Team Prediction English One Day Cup – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DUR vs LAN at Chester-le-Street. In another exciting match of English One Day Cup 2021, Durham vs Lancashire at the Chester-le-Street in Durham on Thursday. The English One Day Cup DUR vs LAN match will start at 03:30 PM IST – August 5.

TOSS: The English One Day Cup toss between Durham vs Lancashire will take place at 3:00 PM IST – August 5.

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Chester-le-Street

DUR vs LAN My Dream11 Team

C Bancroft, R Jones, L Wells, G Clark (C), A Lees, L Doneathy, S Croft, G Balderson, T Bailey, L Hurt, D Lamb (VC)

DUR vs LAN Probable Playing XIs

Durham: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft, Ned Eckersley, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul van Meekeren, Luke Doneathy and Chris Rushworth

Lancashire: Josh Bohannon, Thomas Aspinwall, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey (C), Liam Hurt and Jack Morley

