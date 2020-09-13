Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Durham vs Leicestershire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's DUR vs LEI North Group at Riverside Ground: In another high-voltage encounter of English T20 Blast 2020, Durham will square off against Leicestershire in North Group match at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Sunday. The English T20 Blast DUR vs LEI match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 PM (IST) – September 13. Leicestershire come off a victory over the Yorkshire side when they won this match on the very last ball of the match when Ben Mike hit a six on Adam Lyth's ball. Meanwhile, the hosts – Durham had also won the game against Derbyshire when they came into life after struggling throughout the season. They posted a mammoth score of 223 points after losing just two wickets.

TOSS – The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Durham vs Leicestershire will take place at 6 PM (IST) – September 13.

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lewis Hill

Batsmen: Alex Lees (C), Graham Clark, Arron Lilley

All-Rounders: Ben Raine (VC), Gareth Delany, Paul Coughlin, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington, Callum Parkinson

DUR vs LEI Probable Playing XIs

Durham: Stuart Poynter (WK), Graham Clark, Farhaan Behardien, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Gareth Harte, Jack Burnham, Alex Lees, Scott Steel, Cameron Steel.

Leicestershire: Lewis Hill (WK), Mark Cosgrove, Paul Horton, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Dieter Klein, Tom Taylor, Gareth Delany, Will Davis, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright.

DUR vs LEI Squads

Durham: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Scott Steel, David Bedingham (wk), Farhaan Behardien, Paul Coughlin, Nathan Rimmington (C), Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Gareth Harte, Stuart Poynter, Oliver Gibson, Jack Campbell.

Leicestershire: Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Tom Taylor, Lewis Hill (wk), Harry Swindells, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Dieter Klein, Nick Welch.

