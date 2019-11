Dream11 Team Prediction

DUR vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction Mzansi Super League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Durban Heat vs Paarl Rocks Match 7 at Kingsmead in Durban 9:00 PM IST: Paarl Rocks have made a terrific start to their season with a bonus-point win in their opener. On the other hand, Durban Heat’s opening fixture was abandoned without toss due to rain.

TOSS – The toss between Durban Heat and Paarl Rocks will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9.00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

DUR vs PR My Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis (captain), Dane Vilas (vice-captain), Alex Hales, Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravi Bopara, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Abbott, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi

DUR vs PR SQUADS

Durban Heat: Alex Hales, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Dane Vilas (wk/captain), Wesley Marshall, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sarel Erwee, Shaun von Berg, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Malusi Siboto, Daryn Dupavillon, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Isuru Udana, Ferisco Adams, Sibonelo Makhanya, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jean-Paul Duminy, James Vince, Kyle Verreynne, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Durban Heat Dream11 Team/ DUR Dream11 Team/ Paarl Rocks Dream11 Team/ PR Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more