Durham vs Yorkshire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Todays DUR vs YOR North Group at Riverside Ground: In another high-voltage encounter of English T20 Blast 2020, Durham will square off against Yorkshire in North Group match at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The English T20 Blast DUR vs YOR match is scheduled to begin at 11 PM (IST) – September 4. In the T20 Blast points table for North Group, Yorkshire occupy the fourth position with four points under their belt in this year's edition. They had won one match in the competition while the other were washed-out. Durham, on the other hand, are yet to register their first victory in the competition so far. Yorkshire's last game was abandoned against Leicestershire without a single ball being bowled due to bad weather. Durham are due to register their first victory in the competition so far. The team is currently positioned at the bottom of the group.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Durham vs Yorkshire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Stuart Poynter

Batsmen: Alex Lees (C), Graham Clark, Joe Root

All-Rounders: Harry Brook, Adam Lyth (VC), Paul Coughlin

Bowlers: Matthew Fisher, Nathan Rimmington, Liam Trevaskis, David Willey

DUR vs YOR Probable Playing XIs

Durham: Stuart Poynter, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Nathan Rimmington, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Gareth Harte, Jack Burnham, Alex Lees, Liam Trevaskis, Cameron Steel.

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Jonathan Tattersall, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt, Josh Poysden, Will Fraine, Tom Kohler Camdore, Matthew Fisher, David Willey.

DUR vs YOR Squads

Durham: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, David Bedingham (wk), Farhaan Behardien, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Steel, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington (C), Stuart Poynter, Ned Eckersley, Sean Dickson.

Yorkshire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C), Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, Jordan Thompson, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, David Willey, Ben Coad, Tom Loten, Jack Shutt, Matthew Revis.

