Durand Cup 2019 Full Schedule: It is the 129th edition of the iconic Durand Cup. This edition will see teams from the I-league lock horns with armed forces sides. A total of 13 sides would take part in the prestigious event. The opening match will see two heavyweights Mohan Bagan lock horns with Mohammadan Sporting. Also for the first time since the inception of the league, it has shifted base from Delhi to Kolkata. The tourney will take place from August 2-24 in Kolkata’s iconic Yuba Bharti Krirangan Stadium and other Kolkata stadiums. The Durand Cup is the third oldest league in the world.
Venue
Salt Lake Stadium, East Bengal Ground, Mohun Bagan Ground, Kanchenjunga Stadium and Kalyani Stadium.
Durand Cup 2019 Full Schedule:
Here are the screenshots of the schedule:
Teams:
Chennai City
East Bengal
Gokulam Kerala
Mohun Bagan
Real Kashmir
ATK
Bengaluru FC
Chennaiyin FC
FC Goa
Jamshedpur
Mohammedan Sporting
Indian Air Force Army Green
Army Red Indian Navy
LIVE STREAMING
The group stage matches will not be telecasted on television. It can be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles. The semifinal and final match will be live broadcasted via Star Sports and live-streamed via Hotstar.