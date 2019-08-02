Durand Cup 2019 Full Schedule: It is the 129th edition of the iconic Durand Cup. This edition will see teams from the I-league lock horns with armed forces sides. A total of 13 sides would take part in the prestigious event. The opening match will see two heavyweights Mohan Bagan lock horns with Mohammadan Sporting. Also for the first time since the inception of the league, it has shifted base from Delhi to Kolkata. The tourney will take place from August 2-24 in Kolkata’s iconic Yuba Bharti Krirangan Stadium and other Kolkata stadiums. The Durand Cup is the third oldest league in the world.

Venue

Salt Lake Stadium, East Bengal Ground, Mohun Bagan Ground, Kanchenjunga Stadium and Kalyani Stadium.

Durand Cup 2019 Full Schedule:

Here are the screenshots of the schedule:

Teams:

Chennai City

East Bengal

Gokulam Kerala

Mohun Bagan

Real Kashmir

ATK

Bengaluru FC

Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa

Jamshedpur

Mohammedan Sporting

Indian Air Force Army Green

Army Red Indian Navy

LIVE STREAMING

The group stage matches will not be telecasted on television. It can be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles. The semifinal and final match will be live broadcasted via Star Sports and live-streamed via Hotstar.