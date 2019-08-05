Bengaluru FC vs Army Red Durand Cup: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch BFC vs AR TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Tournament favourites Bengaluru FC will begin their campaign Durand Cup against Army Red, on Monday, at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. While Bengaluru FC have sent their ‘B’ squad with seven first-team players, but given their bench strength they are still deemed as one of the strongest units. Naorem Roshan Singh will lead the young blue brigade from the Green City who will be coached by Naushad Moosa.

For Army Reds, this will be their second and possibly the last chance to stay afloat in the for next round after a 0-2 defeat to East Bengal. Only one group will qualify for the knock-outs from each group, thus today’s match against Bengaluru FC is a potential do-or-die outing for the Reds. Meanwhile, the Army team will miss the service of their goalkeeper M. Shanoos who saw a red card in the opening match against East Bengal.

Bengaluru FC vs Army Red Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

The Bengaluru FC vs Army Red match will be played at the East Bengal Stadium Stadium in Kolkata on August 5, 2019.

The Bengaluru FC vs Army Red match begins at 3 PM IST.

The Bengaluru FC vs Army Red match won’t be telecast on television.

The Bengaluru FC vs Army Red match can be live-streamed on Addatimes.