Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Live Streaming, Preview, Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch on TV

Quess East Bengal would look to register back-to-back wins after starting the Durand Cup campaign with a comprehensive victory over the Army Red out. In a format which will see only one team qualifying for the knock-outs, East Bengal will look to make their case stronger for the next round in their own backyard against Jamshedpur FC. A win today and a just a draw in the next match against Bengaluru FC should very well seal the fate of the red & gold brigade and take them through to the next round.

When and where to watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match:

Where and when is East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match being played?

The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the East Bengal Stadium Stadium in Kolkata at 03:00 PM IST.

What time does East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match begin?

The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match will begin at 1500 Hrs.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match live (TV channels)?

The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match won’t be telecast on television.

How and where to watch online East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match live streaming?

The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match can be live-streamed on Addatimes.