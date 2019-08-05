Indian Navy vs ATK Durand Cup: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch IN vs ATK TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Durand Cup, Indian Navy vs ATK: Live Streaming, Preview, Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch on TV

ISL heavyweights ATK will begin their Durand Cup 2019 campaign, on Monday, in the second match of the day at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. The team, made up mostly of reserved players, will get a good chance to test its bench strength against some quality opponents. Other than today’s opponents, they have been clubbed with two Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan.

The team also comprise of few senior team players who did not make it to the playing squads more often. The likes of Avilash Paul, Ankit Mukherjee and Cavin Lobo would be hoping to impress the management with some quality performances which can earn them a concrete spot in the first team. The Deggie Cardozo-coached side look more or less a balanced unit with the right combination of senior and junior players.

Indian Navy vs ATK Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Where and when is Indian Navy vs ATK match being played?

The Indian Navy vs ATK match will be played at the East Bengal Stadium Stadium in Kolkata on August 5, 2019.

What time does Indian Navy vs ATK match begin?

The Indian Navy vs ATK match begins at 6 PM IST.

Where to watch Indian Navy vs ATK match live (TV channels)?

The Indian Navy vs ATK match won’t be telecast on television.

How and where to watch online Indian Navy vs ATK match live streaming?

The Indian Navy vs ATK Red match can be live-streamed on Addatimes.