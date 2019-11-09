Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Durban Heat vs Tshwane Spartans Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Match Match DUR vs TST at Kingsmead, Durban: The second season of the Mzansi Super League is underway, pit six teams against each other – they will play in the home and away format. After each team plays 10 matches, the top team will qualify for the final match directly. The second and third-ranked team will play an eliminator and the winner of the same will face the top-ranked team in the final match. Considering the South African team’s performance across all formats this year, CSA (Cricket South Africa) will be eager to unearth fresh talent from the domestic T20 extravaganza.

TOSS – The toss between Durban Heat vs Tshwane Spartans will take place at 3:30 PM IST

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

My Dream11 Team

Dane Vilas (vice-captain), Dean Elgar, Alex Hales, David Miller (captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Waqar Salamkheil, Keshav Maharaj

DUR vs TST Probable Playing XIs

Durban Heat: Alex Hales, Sarel Erwee, Dane Vilas (captain & wk), Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto/Marco Jansen, Shaun von Berg, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott

Tshwane Spartans: Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (captain and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Wiaan Mulder, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Waqar Salamkheil

SQUADS

Durban Heat: Alex Hales, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Dane Vilas (captain and wk), Wesley Marshall, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sarel Erwee, Shaun von Berg, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Malusi Siboto, Daryn Dupavillon, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen

Tshwane Spartans: Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (captain and wk), Petrus van Biljon, Donavon Ferreira, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Curran, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Morne Morkel, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Lutho Sipamla, Waqar Salamkheil

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUR Dream11 Team/ Tshwane Spartans Dream11 Team/ TST Dream11 Team/ Durban Heat Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more