Dream11 Team Prediction

DUS vs DOR Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match at Merkur Spielarena 07:00 PM IST June 13 Saturday: Also Read - HOF vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Today's Match at Rhein-Neckar-Arena 12 AM IST

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It’s the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27. Also Read - AUG vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For FC Augsburg vs FC Koln Today's Football Match at WWK Arena 9.30PM IST

What: Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Also Read - UNN vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Union Berlin vs FC Schalke Today's Football Match at An der Alten Forsterei 5PM IST

When: June 13, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Merkur Spielarena

Dream11 Team

Goal keeper: F Kastenmeier

Defenders: A Hakimi, M Hummels, L Piszczek

Midfielders: K Stoger, J Brandt, R Guerreiro, V Berisha

Forwards: J Sancho, T Hazard, K Karaman

Starting XI

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Florian Kastenmeier, Andre Hoffmann, Markus Suttner, Kaan Ayhan, Valon Berisha, Kevin Stoger, Adam Bodzek, Erik Thommy, Matthias Zimmermann, Rouwen Hennings, Kenan Karaman

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki, Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Lukasz Piszczek, Thomas Delaney, Axel Witsel, Raphael Guerreiro, Achraf Hakimi, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Jadon Sancho

SQUADS

Fortuna Dusseldorf (DUS): Zack Steffen, Florian Kastenmeier, Raphael Wolf, Jannick Theissen, Michael Rensing, Tim Wiesner, Maduka Okoye, Kaan Ayhan, Matthias Zimmermann, Markus Suttner, Kasim Adams, Andre Hoffmann, Niko Giesselmann, Zanka, Diego Contento, Robin Bormuth, Jean Zimmer, Erik Thommy, Kevin Stoger, Alfredo Morales, Aymen Barkok, Valon Berisha, Steven Skrzybski, Johannes Buhler, Adam Bodzek, Oliver Fink, Marcel Sobottka, Thomas Pledl, Kelvin Ofori, Rouwen Hennings, Kenan Karaman, Bernard Tekpetey, Dawid Kownacki, Nana Opoku Ampomah, Shinta Appelkamp

Borussia Dortmund (DOR): Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Achraf Hakimi, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Marco Rente, Marco Reus, Axel Witsel, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud, Tobias Raschl, Chris Fuhrich, Immanuel Pherai, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard, Mario Gotze

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUS Dream11 Team/ DOR Dream11 Team/ Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team/ Dusseldorf Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.