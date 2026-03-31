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Dushmantha Chameera FOCUSES on mental preparation ahead of Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 opener vs GT, says...

Dushmantha Chameera FOCUSES on mental preparation ahead of Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 opener vs GT, says…

Ahead of their IPL 2026 clash with Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals Dushmantha Chameera talks strategy, batting conditions, and staying mentally and physically ready for the big game.

Dishmantha Chameera FOCUSES on mental preparation ahead of Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 opener

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. DC showed impressive performance last year but fell short of a playoff berth. Delhi struggled with instability at the top of the order, trying as many as seven opening combinations across the season. This year, they will hope for more clarity and consistency in their batting lineup.

Dushmantha Chammera, who was acquired by DC for Rs 75 lakh spoke about his preparation and the season opener in the pre-match press conference, “We’ve had a good few days of preparation, including two practice games. The boys are in a good space right now.”

“For every player, including myself, it’s a dream to play here. I’ve been part of the Capitals set up for couple of years, including last season, and I’m hopeful that if I get the opportunity, I can perform well.” Chameera said when asked about his expectation from the new season.

Chameera reflected on India’s batter-friendly conditions, and the mental preparation fast bowlers need. He also highlighted a detailed planning and analysis are crucial to stay at their best.

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“We know that in India, conditions favour batters with good wickets and smaller grounds, so it’s always challenging for fast bowlers. Mental preparation becomes very important. If we execute our plans well, we can still succeed. So, a lot of our focus is on both practice and staying mentally prepared.”

“Also, compared to the last 3–4 years, if a fast bowler concedes around 35–45 runs in four overs, that’s still a good performance. We discuss our plans in detail and analyse everything to be at our best.”

Chameera spoke about their season opener against LSG and said that home teams have won all three games so far this season, so they expect a tough challenge. “So far this season, we’ve seen that home teams have won all three matches. We expect them (LSG) to come hard at us. That said, we’ve prepared well over the past few days and we have a lot of experienced players in our squad, so we’re confident of putting in a strong performance tomorrow.

Chameera also opened up on Lucknow’s condition and said, “Compared to other grounds, the boundaries here are bigger and there’s a bit more bounce in the pitch. I think a score of around 200 is a good total at this venue.”

Chameera further spoke about his plans for the opposition batters and how fast bowlers need to focus on precise execution. “We’ve had detailed discussions within the bowling group and have specific plans for each batter. Players like Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh at the top are in good form and performed really well recently. On these kinds of wickets, execution is key for fast bowlers, so our focus is on being precise with our plans.”

Chameera also spoke about workload fast bowlers workload management, “Fast bowling is a demanding job, and compared to others, fast bowlers are more prone to injuries. So it’s important for us to stay on top of our fitness, strength, and conditioning, and take good care of our bodies.

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