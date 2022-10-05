Mumbai: In India, festivities are on – now that the Durga Puja is over – it is time for Dussehra. Dussehra marks the victory of good (Lord Ram) over evil (Ravana) and is being celebrated with great fervour across the country on October 5, Wednesday. Thanks to social media, the Indian cricketers wished their fans on the auspicious occasion. Top cricketers like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav were among a few from the fraternity who wished their fans. Virat Kohli tweeted: “May the light always prevail. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.”Also Read - Vijaya Dashami Special: These 3 Villages In India Do Not Celebrate Dussehra

May the light always prevail.

Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 5, 2022

Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! May god fill your life with love, success and happiness 💫 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 5, 2022

Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra.

May this festival be full of happiness, prosperity and positivity.#Dussehra — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 5, 2022

Love, light and prosperity to all. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. ✨ — K L Rahul (@klrahul) October 5, 2022

May Maa Durga and Lord Rama bestow their blessings upon you and keep lighting your path always.

A day to celebrate victory of good over evil. Wishing you a great Vijaydashmi #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/E93lYCCfv7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2022

The Indian team would be leaving for the T20 World Cup in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side would feel the pinch in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Would be interesting to see how things go.