A former footballer from Netherlands, who had plied his trades in Portuguese, English and Hungarian clubs, was shot dead by two assailants on a motorbike on Wednesday night in Amsterdam Zuidoost, Amsterdam.

The victim, Kelvin Maynard, was a 32-year-old footballer who used to be a defender. Reportedly, Maynard was driving his car when the two assailants opened fire on him. The car came crushing to stop near a fire station as the firefighters took control of the scene before the required emergency services were called.

Maynard’s murder comes at a time when Amsterdam Zuidoost is witnessing a string of violent over the past months. After a 28-year-old man was killed on August 8, a 23-year-old was shot and killed in early September. This increasing rate of violence is being linked with a drug dispute in the criminal underworld of the city. However, if the footballer was associated is still unknown.

Maynard was born in Paramaribo, Surihane and possessed the desire to become the footballer, right from his childhood days. His younger days were spent with the Zeeburgia club before he moved to FC Volendam, where he played during the prime phase of his career from 2006 to 2010. He had a great second season with the club and helped them earn a spot in the Eredivisie for the first time in may years in 2007.

In later seasons Maynard had short stints with Portuguese club SC Olhanese, Hungarian team Kecsekemeti TE before moving to UK to play at Burton Albion. Earlier this year he had joined the dutch club Alphesne Boys. After the news of his shooting was circulated, the Dutch football community paid their tributes.