Star sprinter Dutee Chand has made a massive revelation by acknowledging same-sex relationship. The 100 m record holder and winner of two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games becomes the first Indian athlete to make such an admission. Her fans are elated with the news and are lauding her bravery to come out of the closet and accept it. She has had a hard struggle to reach to the top and now it seems she is receiving all the applause. The ace sprinter has denied revealing the identity of her partner as she feels it could create unnecessary attention which she wants to avoid.
Here is how Twitter applauded her move and courage:
“I have found someone who is my soulmate. I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with. I have always supported the rights of those who want to be in a same-sex relationship. It is an individual person’s choice. Currently, my focus is on the World Championships and the Olympic Games but in the future, I would like to settle down with her,” Dutee told The Sunday Express.