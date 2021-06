Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in both 100m and 200m races via the World Rankings quota on Wednesday. Dutee is the latest addition in the Indian contingent heading to Japan for the Summer Games. The ace sprinter managed to qualify for both 100m and 200m races via the world rankings quota. 22 spots were available in 100m and 15 spots in 200m via the World Rankings route. Chand’s overall position of World No. 44 in 100m and World No. 51 in 200m were well within the ranks to make her eligible to fly to Tokyo next month. Also Read - Kiren Rijiju Consoles Injured Sprinter Hima Das

Fifty-six athletes are expected to compete in the Olympics women’s 100m race. The 25-year-old Dutee failed in her last race to secure a direct Olympic qualification spot after finishing a disappointing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the ongoing 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships. Also Read - Discus Thrower Seema Punia Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics, Hima Das Set to Miss Summer Games

News Flash:

Star Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has qualified for Tokyo Olympics in both 100m & 200m races via World rankings quota.

22 spots were available in 100m & 15 spots in 200m via World Rankings route. #RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/u9mh42vg5j — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 30, 2021



Last week, Dutee scripted a new national record in the women’s 100m with a time of 11.17 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala, she missed the Olympic qualification time by just 0.02 seconds. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: All You Need to Know | Schedule, Games, Qualified Indian Athletes

Elsewhere, India’s Dhing Express, Hima Das failed to book her berth for Tokyo 2020 via the World Rankings quota. Last week she fell short of securing the direct qualification as her best timing of 22.88s came in the Indian Grand Prix 4. Hima missed the 200m qualifying mark by 00.08 seconds.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS), Government of Odisha, recommended Dutee Chand for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

(With Agency Inputs)