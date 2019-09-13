Female Sprinter Dutee Chand was included in India’s 26-member squad, on Thursday, for the upcoming World Athletics Championship to be held in Doha later this month. Initially, her name was not there when a 25-member squad was announced earlier this week after she failed to meet the qualification mark in her pet event.

Her selection happened after the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) sent an invitation for her to participate in the global event to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Reportedly, the AFI accepted the invitation of the Athletics’ global governing body on Thursday.

Her selection was announced by the AFI on their social media timelines. Taking to their official Twitter account, AFI wrote, “Participation of @DuteeChand is confirmed yesterday late evening by AFI to IAAF in Women’s 100m.”

Her state government’s that is Odisha’s sports department also tweeted the news of Dutee’s World Athletics Championship participation. They wrote on their official Twitter handle, “Ace Sprinter @DuteeChand is selected in the Indian team for upcoming #DohaWorldChampionships, slated to begin from September 27 this year.”

The AFI selection committee has also approved the names of Archana Suseentran (women’s 200m) and high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, subject to an invitation from the IAAF.

In the case of Dutee, she could not meet the WAC-qualification mark of 11.24 seconds in her pet event of 100 metres. However, she managed to get the required number to convince the IAAF to have her among the best athletes in the world event.