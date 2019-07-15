Indian sprinter Dutee Chand said the heat she received after announcing her relationship with a girl does not bother her anymore, after returning from Italy. She won a gold medal in the 100m event there in the World University Games at Napoli.

The athlete was subjected to a series of hateful comments and depreciation after she opened up about her same-sex relationship. But on returning to India, she said her personal issues do not impact her professional life and termed it as her reason for success.

She further said that her next aim is now to repeat a similar kind of performance and win gold in the next World Championship. She would be on a foreign land for strategic practice particularly for the global event set to be held from September 28 to October 6, 2019, in Doha, Qatar.

Dutee further asserted the importance of sports for the young generation of the country. She said that children should concentrate on sports and other activities with seriousness beside their studies.

She also talked about how support at a very young age is important for anyone to evolve as a sportsperson. “I got so many encouragements from eminent personalities which boost up my self-confidence to achieve this prestigious recognition,” she said.

Dutee Chand won gold in the 100-metre event at Napoli after finishing the race in just 11.32 seconds. However, her record in 100m is 11.24 seconds. Earlier, she had clinched a gold in the same event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, becoming the first ever Indian to get the top spot in podium there since 1998. She also became the third Indian women sprinter to have ever participated in the Olympics during the 2016 edition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.