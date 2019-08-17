Indian sprinter Dutee Chand clinched the gold in women’s 100-metre event, while Archana Suseentran bagged gold in 200m in the fifth Indian Grand Prix at the Netaji Subhas National Institue of Sports (NIS) in Patiala on Friday. She clocked 11.42 seconds to emerge winner of the race before facing stiff competition from Suseentran who finished second. The silver medalist from Tamil Nadu completer the race in 11.53 seconds, while Punjab sprinter Manvir Kaur completed it in 12.28 seconds to take home the bronze medal.

After losing out the gold in the 100m event, Archana took the track for the 200 metres race with a determination to earn the top spot in the half-lapper. Though she did not meet the World Championship qualification standard of 23.02 seconds, she did win the race and finished it in 23.18 seconds. The time also proved to be her career-best which earlier was 24.03.

In men’s 400-metre hurdles, Tamil Nadu’s Tamilarasan Santosh Kumar took home the gold ahead of Vijay Singh Malik of Services. However, Malik breached the 51-second barrier for the second time in his career. The 26-year-old athlete, who has the best timing of 50.15 seconds, has been training in Patiala with Kumar and Paul who are the sub-50 hurdlers.

In women’s discuss throw, localite Navjeet Kaur Dhillon took the gold with a throw of 51.42 metres, while Suravi Biswas from Bengal threw the discuss at a maximum distance of 52.44 metres to get the silver. The event of Javelin throw saw Rajender of Haryana winning the gold medal with a throw that marked 79 metre. Silver and Bronze were taken by Punjab’s Davinder Singh (76.28m) and Uttar Pradesh’s Abhishek Singh respectively.

Long jumper M Sreeshankad made a jubilant comeback to competition on Indian soil. He had been out of the track for the last six months. His first leap touched the 8-metre mark which was also the season’s best for the athlete. Sreeshankad followed it with two 7.95m markers before an uncharacteristic 6.71. His last two jumps covered the distance of 7.62m and 7.73m respectively.