DV vs CK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's DV vs CK at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: In the 20th match of the Lanka Premier League, to be played tonight, table-toppers Viiking will take the field against Kings who are second in the points tally. In their previous meeting of the season it was Viiking who emerged victorious by 28 runs.

Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DV vs CK, Lanka Premier League T20, Dambulla Viiking Dream11 Team Player List, Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – DV vs CK LPL T20 2020

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Dambulla Viiking and Colombo Kings will take place at 7:30 PM IST – December 11.

Time: 8.00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

DV vs CK My Dream11 Team

Andre Russell (captain), Samit Patel (vice-captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Laurie Evans, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Anwar Ali, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera

DV vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Kings: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans, Dinesh Chandimal, Andre Russell, Thikshila de Silva, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhammika Prasad and T Kaushal

Dambulla Viiking: Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Dilshan Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Samit Patel, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Perera and Kasun Rajitha

DV vs CK Full Squads

Dambulla Viiking: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sudeep Tyagi, Sachindu Colombage, Aftab Alam, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling

Colombo Kings: Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dhammika Prasad, Tharindu Kaushal, Dushmantha Chameera, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Amila Aponso, Jeffrey Vandersay

