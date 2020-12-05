Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing XI, Predicted XIs For Today's LPL 2020 Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators T20 Match 12 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST December 5 Saturday:

The Viikings will lock horns with the Gladiators in match No 12 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League on Saturday. Having won three games out of four matches, the Viikings will be the overwhelming favourites, while the Gladiators are yet to open their account after four straight losses.

Here are DV vs GG Match Details

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators will take place at 3:00 PM IST – December 5.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

DV vs GG My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Niroshan Dickwella, Azam Khan

Batsmen – Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka (VC)

All-rounders – Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel

Bowlers – Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya Lakshan

SQUADS

Dambulla Viiking:

Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel, Anwar Ali, Samiullah Shinwari, Sachindu Colombage, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Madushanka, Aftab Alam, Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Paul Stirling, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Lahiru Kumara, Pulina Tharanga, Sudeep Tyagi

Galle Gladiators:

Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Waqas Maqsood, Hazratullah Zazai, Sahan Arachchige, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Shahid Afridi, Milinda Siriwardana, Mohamed Shiraz

