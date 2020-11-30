Dream11 Tips And Prediction LPL T20 2020

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s DV vs JS at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Dambulla Viiking are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Jaffna Stallions in the second Lanka Premier League T20 qualifier in Hambantota on Monday. Both the teams had a fantastic start to the tournament, winning their respective opening games. Dambulla Viiking were a bit lucky as they managed to win by 4 runs on the D/L method against Kandy Tuskers, while Jaffna Stallions beat Galle Gladiators by 8 wickets. The two teams are currently placed second and third on the LPL points table respectively. Both teams look well-matched on paper, although one might fancy the Stallions’ chances in this contest. The live TV broadcast and online coverage of LPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app. Also Read - TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club T20 Match 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 4 PM IST November 30 Monday

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions will take place at 3 PM IST – November 30. Also Read - FBA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram T20 Match at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur 1 PM IST November 30 Monday

Time: 3.30 PM IST Also Read - NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs West Indies T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 11.30 AM IST November 30 Monday

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

DV vs JS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella, Tom Moores

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Upul Tharanga

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Duanne Olivier, Kyle Abbott, Anwar Ali

DV vs JS Probable Playing XIs

Dambulla Viiking: Upul Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Lahiru Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ramesh Mendis.

Jaffna Stallions: Tom Moores (wk), Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (C), Duanne Olivier, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Abbott, Chaturanga de Silva.

DV vs JS SQUADS

Dambulla Viiking: Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Jaffna Stallions: Johnson Charles/Tom Moores (wk), Nuwandinu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (C), Duane Olivier, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Kyle Abbott, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Shinwari, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DV Dream11 Team/ JS Dream11 Team/ Dambulla Viiking Dream11 Team Prediction/ Jaffna Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips LPL T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.