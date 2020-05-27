DVE vs BGR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Gardens Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's DVE vs BGR at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between Dark View Explorers and Botanic Gardens Rangers will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

DVE vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Deron Greaves (captain), Hyron Shallow (vice-captain), Lindon James, Oziko Williams, Kody Horne, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williams, Kesrick Williams, Darius Martin, Romario Bibby, Casnel Morris

DVE vs BGR Squads

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

