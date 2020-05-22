DVE vs FCS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's DVE vs FCS at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

DVE vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Keron Cottoy (captain), Shammon Hooper (vice-captain), Lindon James, Gidron Pope, Deron Greaves, Ronald Scott, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Darius Martin, Ojay Matthews, Rasheed Frederick

DVE vs FCS Squads

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

