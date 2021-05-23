DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DVE vs LSH at Arnos Vale Ground: In match no. 17 of Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 tournament, Dark View Explorers will lock horns with La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Sunday. The Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 DVE vs LSH match will start at 9 PM IST – May 23. Dark View Explorers have won four out of the five matches they have played so far and are currently sitting at the top of the Vincy Premier League T10 points table. They defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by 54 runs in their last game. La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have also been in good form in the Vincy Premier League T10 this season. Although the defending champions fell short to a 35-run loss in their last match against the Grenadines Divers, they have also won four out of their five games and are placed just below Dark View Explorers in the points table Here is the Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, DVE vs LSH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, DVE vs LSH Probable XIs Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 23.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

DVE vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lindon James, Salvan Browne

Batsmen – Romano Pierre, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney

All-rounders – Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Benniton Stapleton

Bowlers – Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Kemron Strough

DVE vs LSH Probable Playing 11s

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (C/wk), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman (wk), Ojay Matthews, Camano Cain, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Kemron Strough.

DVE vs LSH Squads

Dark View Explorers: Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C/WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Maxwell Edwards, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

La Soufriere Hikers: Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman (WK), Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer and Salvan Browne.

