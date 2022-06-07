New Delhi: South African player Dwaine Pretorius opened up about the biggest thing he learned from MS Dhoni as the all-rounder played in the Indian Premier League for Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The all-rounder said that the biggest thing he has learned from Mahendra Singh Dhoni is “how to remain calm at the crease”.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Recalls 3rd International Match When MS Dhoni Told Him He'll be in World Cup Squad

Pretorius, who will be seen playing against India in India vs South Africa five-match T20I series in India, the series will begin on June 9 in New Delhi's Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium. Pretorius also said that Dhoni's philosophy of, "anything is always possible"

Dhoni has successfully guided CSK to four Indian Premier League titles, and when the chips were down for CSK this season, Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy reigns back to the veteran cricketer.

“Anything is always possible. I really enjoyed playing under Dhoni and batting with him. Seeing the brand he has in India shows you how big he is and what he’s done for the sport in this country,” said Pretorius in a press conference ahead of South Africa’s T20I series against India.

“The biggest thing I learnt from him (Dhoni) is how calm he is at the crease, and how much he tries to take pressure off himself and put it onto the bowler. He made me realize that, at the death, the batter isn’t under more pressure. It’s actually the bowler who is under more pressure. You can still lose the match if you have to defend 18 off the last three balls, and as a batter, you can actually win it. It was a fresh mindset,” added Pretorius.

Pretorius also stated that Dhoni is very optimistic and always believes that anything is possible on the cricket field.

“He doesn’t get too excited. He doesn’t get too down on himself. Anything is always possible. He’s very optimistic. He believes he can do anything. I’m going to try and bring that into my game – the calmness but also the self-belief that, from any position, any game can be won,” concluded Pretorius.