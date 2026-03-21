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Dwane Bravo break silence on KKRs bowling line-up after Pathirana and Harshits injuries ahead of IPL 2026

Dwane Bravo break silence on KKR’s bowling line-up after Pathirana and Harshit’s injuries ahead of IPL 2026

KKR mentor Dwane Bravo reacts to their bowling line-up ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

KKR mentor Dwane Bravo reacts to their bowling attack

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin on March 28th. The game will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

Big trouble for KKR ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the IPL 2026, the three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a major setback before the tournament as their key players Matheesha Pathirana and Harshit Rana got injured. Reflecting on the team’s situation, Dwane Bravo is staying positive. He also backed players like Vaibhav Arora and Umran Malik, plus strong spin options.

However, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said Pathirana will miss the start of the IPL and may return by mid-April. Harshit Rana is also injured, and the team is looking for other bowlers to replace him, so it’s unclear if he will play.

Dwane Bravo backs KKR bowling line-up despite injuries

“In any tournament with any team, once you lose some of the key bowling options, these are things you don’t plan for, but also things you have to accept. The good thing about Indian cricket, especially at the moment, is that there is a lot of depth,” Bravo said.

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“So there are some guys, as the coach mentioned, that we are definitely looking at to fill the spot – the likes of Umran Malik. These guys are also players who have represented the national team at some point in time and have also played in the IPL before. They are young, exciting talents. So, for me personally, I’m happy to work with this group of fast bowlers,” Bravo added.

Dwane Bravo praises Vaibhav Arora

Dwane Bravo also praised Vaibhav Arora and KKR spin attack: “We have the best spin attack in the entire competition, so from a bowling point of view, I think we will be fine. Also, I can’t forget Vaibhav – what a fantastic season last year. He’s been the leader of the attack over the last two seasons as well. So, yes, we’ve lost some key players, but I feel comfortable knowing that we have what it takes to replace those guys.”

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