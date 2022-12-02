Dwayne Bravo Appointed As Bowling Coach For CSK, Announces Retirement From IPL

New Delhi: Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as the bowling coach for the franchise in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The 4-time IPL winning franchise confirmed the news through their official website.

Here’s what the 39-year-old said,”I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about. From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off!”

“I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I’m just happy to be a part of IPL history!” said Bravo.

K.S Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO, said: “Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo on a tremendous career in the IPL. He has been a crucial member of the Super Kings family for more than a decade and we are excited to continue the association. Bravo’s vast experience will be of immense value to our players and support staff. We are confident that our bowling group will thrive under his guidance.”