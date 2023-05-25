Home

Sports

Dwayne Bravo Does Not Want a MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma at Ahmedabad

Dwayne Bravo Does Not Want a MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma at Ahmedabad

IPL 2023 Final: Bravo claimed that he does not want a CSK-MI final despite being a former star of the Mumbai-based franchise.

IPL 2023 Final (Image: IPL Twitter)

Chennai: After Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs on Wednesday at the Chepauk, fans have been pouring in comments where they are wanting a CSK vs MI final. But former CSK star Dwayne Bravo does not want anything of that kind. In a recent interaction on Star Sports, Bravo claimed that he does not want a CSK-MI final despite being a former star of the Mumbai-based franchise. Now, it remains to be seen if Mumbai can beat Gujarat in Ahmedabad and set up a date with CSK in the final or not.

Dwayne Bravo said, “honestly my personal feeling is I don’t want Mumbai Indians in the Final ( laughs)”.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s side has reached the finals of an IPL for the 10th time in 14 attempts. There are speculations that Dhoni is playing his final IPL season.

Trending Now

The former Indian captain was at multiple times asked this question in the past and he was yet again asked after the Qualifier match whether 2023 is his final season for the yellow army. Dhoni had said, “I don’t know (about retirement), I have 8-9 months to decide. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

After the win over Lucknow, Mumbai will now take on the defending champions in their home. The Rohit-led side is still in the race to lift their sixth IPL title.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES