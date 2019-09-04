After picking up a finger injury just ahead of the Caribbean Premier League, West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo underwent a surgery. This was Bravo’s fourth surgery in a span of 16 years. The allrounder took to social media to proudly post pictures after the completion of the surgery.

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) director, Venky Mysore said, “It’s a very unfortunate injury and Dwayne Bravo will be greatly missed. However, we are fortunate to have someone of the calibre of Kieron Pollard to take over the reins from Bravo.” Adding further, he said, “His leadership abilities are well proven and, like Bravo, will bring a very aggressive style as captain in TKR’s quest for a third championship in a row”.

Taking to Instagram, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star shared pictures at the hospital. He wrote, “As I get ready to have my 4th surgery in 16yrs of being a professional athlete I pray that this one will also be a success thx for all the love support my fans @tkriders good luck!! #Champion #LandOf Champions”.

Bravo led Trinbago Knight Riders to a win in CPL last year. Unfortunately, TKR will miss the services of Bravo this season. The Knight Riders named Kieron Pollard as their skipper for the 2019 season.

Earlier this year, Bravo was a part of the Chennai Super Kings outfit in the recently concluded IPL. CSK managed to reach the finals.