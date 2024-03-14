Home

Dwayne Bravo Shares Chennai Super Kings’ Secret To Success In IPL, Says ‘It’s Not Just MS Dhoni’s Captaincy’

Chennai Super Kings will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

Chennai Super Kings are one of the first teams to start preparations for IPL 2024.

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is synonymous to captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. But there is more to what people think according to bowling coach Dwayne Bravo. Known as the most successful team in the Indian Premier League, Bravo, a former player himself, attributes the consistent run to the lack of outside interference in the franchise. For the record, CSK is the most consistent side in the history of IPL, having made maximum appearances in the playoffs besides winning the tournament five times.

“There is no outside interference or pressure from owners, and they allow the players to be themselves. This is the beauty of this franchise,” Bravo said after joining the side in the pre-season camp.

