In a bid to show love and respect for Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, Windies allrounder Dwayne Bravo, who is also known for his singing prowess, is set to write a song for the loved CSK skipper. CSK confirmed this as they released the teaser of Bravo’s next song. Also Read - Post-COVID-19, World Simply Can’t Take Social Cohesion For Granted: IMF

The post was captioned, “Champion @DJBravo47‘s next song is for ‘his brudah, his brudah from anodah muddah’ – @msdhoni No.7!” Also Read - Month After Taking Charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Expand Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday

From being able to produce sixes when the going gets tough with the bat to picking wickets at crucial times or taking blinders in the outfield, Bravo joined the CSK side in 2011 and since has been an asset and an integral part of the side. He also won the purple cap in 2013 and 2015.

Earlier in the day, Bravo disclosed the story behind a sprinting challenge in 2018. He stated that MSD was teasing him about his age and speed, and this gave birth to this unique challenge.

“He kept saying throughout the entire season that I am an old man; I am an old man. I am very slow. I told him, ‘I will challenge you in a sprint between the wickets’. He said ‘no chance’. I said ‘we will do it after the tournament is over’,” said Bravo.

Both the cricketers were supposed to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League for CSK, but the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown.