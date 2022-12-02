Dwayne Bravo Would be Missed – Fans React After CSK Star Set to Skip IPL 2023 Auction

IPL 2023 Auction: Fans are hurt as they would not get to see Bravo and MS Dhoni together on a cricket field in yellow.

Dwayne Bravo IPL 2023

Mumbai: A list of 991 players who had registered for the upcoming IPL auction was released on Thursday and the biggest newsmaker was IPL veteran Dwayne Bravo. The CSK icon’s name did not feature in the list of players and that has broken the hearts of fans. Fans are hurt as they would not get to see Bravo and MS Dhoni together on a cricket field in yellow. Bravo has been over the years one of the most regular and consistent players in the history of IPL. He has also been a premier match-winner in yellow over the years.

Here is how fans are reacting to Bravo missing IPL 2023:

It was a sweet,special and a magical journey together @DJBravo47 @ChennaiIPL#WhistlePodu #IPL pic.twitter.com/Pgb5srwb8K — Chennai Love🇳🇱💚💜🦁🇳🇱 (@fan_chennaiyin) December 2, 2022

Australian players dominate the list of 991 registered players as 57 have signed up for the mini auction from the country. South Africa (52), West Indies (33) and England (31) are among the countries with the highest number of players who have registered for the auction.

Meanwhile, 19 capped players from India have registered for the auction.

The list comes weeks after the 10 IPL franchises submitted their list of released and retained players.