Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team PCB Dynamites vs PCB Blasters Prediction, National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 DYA-W vs BLA-W: In a bid to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a three-team T20 tournament will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium from Thursday. The National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship is an eight-day-long tournament, in which PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites will come face to face for national glory.

The final, to be played on 16 January, will be played under floodlights. To maximise the reach of the women’s game, the contest will be live-streamed on the PCB’s YouTube channel. To provide opportunities to fans to watch the action up-close and promote the game amongst girls, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosures will be opened throughout the tournament with free entry for spectators. The winning team will bag PKR500,000, while the runners-up will get PKR250,000.

TOSS – The toss between PCB Dynamites vs PCB Blasters will take place at 12:oo PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

My Dream11 Team

Irum Javed, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan (C), Javeria Rauf, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Kainat Imtiaz (VC), Tuba Hassan, Ghulam Fatima, Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin

DYA-W vs BLA-W Probable Playing XIs

PCB Dynamites: Nahida Khan (C), Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Irum Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood (WK), Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu

PCB Blasters: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Javeria Rauf, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Natalia Pervaiz, Huraina Sajjad, Anum Amin, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Tuba Hassan

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan

Vice-captain Options: Sana Mir, Javeria Rauf

Squads

PCB Blasters: Hurraini Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Natalia Pavaiz, Rameen Shamim (c), Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin, Ayesha Nasim, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Noreen Yaqoob, Sadaf Shams, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan

PCB Dynamites: Ghulam Fatima, Irum Javed, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Lubna Behram, Masooma Jaffri, Nahida Khan (c), Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Umme Hani

