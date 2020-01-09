Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction PCB Dynamites vs PCB Blasters: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Pakistan’s Women T20 Match 1 DYA-W vs BLA-W at National Stadium in Karachi 12:00 PM IST January 9 : Three-team tournament to run from 9-16 January at National Stadium, Karachi; final to be played under lights. The final, to be played on 16 January, will be played under floodlights. To maximise the reach of the women’s game, the contest will be live-streamed on the PCB’s YouTube channel. The winning team will bag PKR500,000, while the runners-up will get PKR250,000. The best performer of the tournament, the player of the championship, will be awarded PKR25,000 and the player of the match, for every game, will get PKR10,000.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, PCB Dynamites vs PCB Blasters: Between PCB Dynamites vs PCB Blasters. Also Check PCB Blasters Dream 11 Team Player List, PCB Dynamites Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 11:30 AM IST – Match begins at 12:00 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Javeria Rauf

Your top picks from the game should include Sana Mir, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Rauf

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fareeha Mehmood, Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail (VICE CAPTAIN), Javeria Khan (CAPTAIN), Noreen Yaqoob, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Rameen Shamim

DYA-W vs BLA-W Probable XI

PCB Blasters: Rameen Shamim (C), Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Anum Amin, Hurraini Sajjad, Natalia Pavaiz, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Nawaz, Ayesha Nasim

PCB Dynamites: Nahida Khan (C), Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Sidra Amin

DYA-W vs BLA-W Squads

PCB Blasters: Rameen Shamim (C), Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Anum Amin, Hurraini Sajjad, Natalia Pavaiz, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Nawaz, Ayesha Nasim, Sadaf Shams, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Tuba Hassan

PCB Dynamites: Nahida Khan (C), Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Sidra Amin, Lubna Behram, Masooma Jaffri, Umme Hani.

