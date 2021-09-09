DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Team Predictions Women’s One-Day Cup

PCB Dynamites vs PCB Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Women's One-Day Cup- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DYA-W vs BLA-W at National Stadium Cricket Ground: In the tournament opener of Women's One-Day Cup tournament, PCB Blasters will take on PCB Dynamites at the National Stadium Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Women's One-Day Cup DYA-W vs BLA-W match will start at 10:30 AM IST – September 9. Both sides boast several international players in their ranks and will eye a winning start to their campaign. With this being the first game of the competition, one can expect the teams to give it their all for two full points. Here is the Women's One-Day Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, DYA-W vs BLA-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, DYA-W vs BLA-W Probable XIs Women's One-Day Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – PCB Dynamites vs PCB Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's One-Day Cup.

TOSS: The Women's One-Day Cup toss between PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites will take place at 10 AM IST – September 9.

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Stadium Cricket Ground, Karachi.

DYA-W vs BLA-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sidra Nawaz

Batters– Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Aisha Javed

All-rounders – Aliya Riaz (VC), Nida Dar (C), Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez

Bowlers – Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Humna Bilal

DYA-W vs BLA-W Probable Playing XIs

PCB Dynamites: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (C), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sundhu, Rida Aslam, Sadaf Shamas, Soha Fatima (wk).

PCB Blasters: Sidra Nawaz (C/wk), Aisha Javed, Arijah Haseeb, Fatima Sana Khan, Gull Firoza, Nida Rashid, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik and Syeda Aroob Shah.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Squads

PCB Dynamites: Muneeba Ali, Soha Fatima, Huraina Sajjad, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Hafeez, Sadaf Shams, Nashra Snadhu, Humna Bilal, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima, Syeda Insharah Asad, Fatima Zahra, Rida Aslam.

PCB Blasters: Arijah Haseeb, Ayesha Javed, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Noren Yaqoob, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Shawal Zulfiqar, Fatima Sana, Syeda-Aroob Shah, Saima Malik, Momina Riasat, Gul Foreza, Fajar Naved.

