Dream11 Team Prediction Dynamo Brest vs BATE Borisov Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match DYB vs BTE Minsk: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Dynamo Brest and BATE Borisov will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Torpedo Stadium

DYB vs BTE My Dream11 Team

Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Bojan Nastic, Egor Filipenko, Zakhar Volkov, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Igor Stasevich, Maksim Skavysh (captain), Vsevolod Sadovskiy (vice-captain)

DYB vs BTE SQUADS

Dynamo Brest: Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Artem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy

BATE Borisov: Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Egor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski

